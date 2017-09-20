Titans place Aaron Wallace on IR, promote a receiver

Getty Images

The Titans made a roster move on Wednesday that added another receiver to the offense at the expense of an injured linebacker.

The team has placed Aaron Wallace on injured reserve due to a back injury. Wide receiver Zach Pascal was promoted from the practice squad to fill his spot on the 53-man roster.

Wallace played in the first two games of the year and recorded a tackle against the Jaguars in last Sunday’s victory. The 2016 seventh-round pick had 14 tackles and a sack in 10 games during his rookie season.

Pascal failed to make the Redskins as an undrafted free agent this summer and signed to the Tennessee practice squad earlier this month. His addition comes after rookie Corey Davis re-injured his hamstring in the win over Jacksonville and gives the Titans six wideouts on the 53-man roster.