Tom Brady, Bill Belichick donate to J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick contributed to Texans defensive end J.J. Watt‘s Hurricane relief fund.

Brady donated $100,000, and Belichick gave $50,000.

“That’s an incredibly kind gesture and shows what kind of people they are and speaks volumes about their character,” Watt said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “They’re good people.”

Watt ended up raising $37.057 million from 209,431 donors. He began with an initial goal of $200,000.

The Texans play at New England on Sunday.