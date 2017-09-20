Tom Brady, Bill Belichick donate to J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT
AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick contributed to Texans defensive end J.J. Watt‘s Hurricane relief fund.

Brady donated $100,000, and Belichick gave $50,000.

“That’s an incredibly kind gesture and shows what kind of people they are and speaks volumes about their character,” Watt said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “They’re good people.”

Watt ended up raising $37.057 million from 209,431 donors. He began with an initial goal of $200,000.

The Texans play at New England on Sunday.

11 responses to “Tom Brady, Bill Belichick donate to J.J. Watt’s hurricane relief fund

  2. scmems07 says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:28 pm
    T.Shady and Bilicheat giving J.J some of that Trump campaign money.

    Really? People are hurting and someone’s done something positive to help and this is what you come up with?

  3. Why do wealthy celebs and athletes have to publicize their donations? Does it help polish their images or massage their egos? What happened to doing what is right for just that reason alone, not for the spotlight it brings?

  6. Brady and Belichick understand football is a game but people suffering from the storm is real life. B&B are class people. BTW, I’m a Texans fan not a Pats fan.

  8. jkcreighton says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm
    Why do wealthy celebs and athletes have to publicize their donations? Does it help polish their images or massage their egos? What happened to doing what is right for just that reason alone, not for the spotlight it brings?

    Where does it say that Brady and Belichick publicized their gift? Even if either of them did maybe it was to encourage others to give. I have never seen Brady or Belichick going around patting themselves on the back for wins, results, or donations.
    Watt did an absolutely amazing and selfless job raising money for hurricane victims. Besides his monetary donation, he used the power of his name and brand to raise needed funds. He didn’t do it to say “look at me”.

    Many fund raising efforts/campaigns use famous names to help draw attention to their cause. Do some some in the spot light do it for the attention? Maybe but if it helps a cause that is great.

  9. jkcreighton says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm
    Why do wealthy celebs and athletes have to publicize their donations? Does it help polish their images or massage their egos? What happened to doing what is right for just that reason alone, not for the spotlight it brings?

    They didn’t. Watt specifically said they didn’t want it made public. Someone heard about it and leaked it themselves.

  10. Amazing how everything the Pats do is wrong in hater eyes. JJ Watt reports the donations to the Houston newspaper, while Brady and BB say nothing. Or it’s campaign money. SMH

  12. jkcreighton says:
    September 20, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Why do wealthy celebs and athletes have to publicize their donations? Does it help polish their images or massage their egos? What happened to doing what is right for just that reason alone, not for the spotlight it brings?
    None of this is “for the spotlight”. Watt plays in Houston, and is doing something for the community that has been there for his career. The reason it gets publicized is because A. He is an NFL Superstar, and B. Because of how much money he has raised, and how much this will help Houston.

