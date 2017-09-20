Tom Brady named AFC offensive player of the week

AP

Pity the team that catches Tom Brady after a bad week.

The Saints bore the brunt of the Patriots’ quarterback’s poor opener, and Brady was rewarded for it Wednesday.

Brady was named AFC offensive player of the week for his bounceback performance against New Orleans.

Brady was 30-of-39 for 447 yards and three touchdowns, as New England recovered from their loss to the Chiefs. Brady was subpar in that game (16-of-36 for 267 yards), and openly discussed how angry it made him.

The award is the 28th weekly honor for Brady in his career, which moves him past Peyton Manning (27) for the most in the history of the honor. And since Manning’s retired, it’s going to be Brady’s record to keep.

Especially if he gets to play the Saints some more.