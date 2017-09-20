Trent Williams says his marijuana use was for pain management

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 20, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT
Marijuana isn’t the boogeyman it used to be in society, and the NFL is slowly moving toward the point of admitting they need to research it more.

And stories like Washington tackle Trent Williams‘ should be part of the conversation.

In a long profile by Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post, Williams admits that his four-game suspension for failing marijuana tests came from an effort at pain management rather than recreation.

He said he elected marijuana over the approved pain medications in the past because they had always given him an upset stomach.

“A lot of times, it’s just for that simple reason in itself,” Williams said. “Getting a concussion, dealing with headaches, whatever. Not saying that it was right, obviously I shouldn’t have done it and obviously should’ve chose a different method. But at that time, you’re caught up in the midst of the season and all you want to do is be available. It wasn’t the right decision, but if you’re looking for a reason, it’s just to try and feel better for the next week.”

When Williams was suspended again last year, he said it was for a missed test, and he said he is not using marijuana now. Another failed test would result in a 10-game suspension.

“When you’re staring down a barrel of a gun, you ain’t gonna squeeze the trigger on yourself,” Williams said. “Knowing that that’s what they’re looking for, knowing that they don’t mind ruining someone’s career over something that, I don’t really need no type of intervention or rehab to say, ‘All right, enough’s enough.’ Nah, we ain’t gonna give them no more reasons, so that’s pretty much it. Cold turkey.”

Williams isn’t necessarily advocating here, as a number of players and former players have. But his matter-of-fact admission also points to the need for further research, as pain management is such a huge part of the NFL experience, and doesn’t have a one-size-fits-all answer.

12 responses to “Trent Williams says his marijuana use was for pain management

  1. NFL wants to use it’s position to talk about social issues but won’t be the trend setter here for Marijuana use as decided by states.

    they don’t have to legalize it, just stop testing for it. Make that a tacit approval for players to use.

  2. They should not be checking for it. The NFL doesn’t have to “condone” its use, but they can certainly not try to be the police. It isn’t performance enhancing, leave it alone.

  4. I actually appreciate the fact that he took ownership of the issue. At least he didnt give the “My teammates, girlfriends, aunts trainer must have loaned me a bum sample of a supplement.” The league should really look at letting these guys use marijuana to treat these symptoms if it really helps.

  5. TheNFL is so out dated with its drug testing. Weed is becoming legal everywhere. Only a moron would not be able to see the difference between weed a blend alcohol.the nfl has no problem advertising beer non stop. I’m pretty sure alcohol is involved more in domestic violence than weed is. Also vaping pretty much makes weed harmless to your body so give me any reason he shouldn’t smoke weed and should instead choke down ten vicoden every morning .

  7. All you have to do is look at the revenue with states that have legal MJ and wonder why more don’t legalize. The NFL could make its own formula and sell like jerseys

  8. Recent study said that 61% of Americans think the current legal philosophy regarding marijuana is outdated and needs to be looked at again, in modern society.

    Let them smoke. If they get so involved in the bud that they can’t learn a playbook, that’s their career choice and it’ll pan itself out.

  9. They all say that for public relations purposes, they know they will get sympathy. But they just want to get stoned.

    And Williams nor any other player will not prove it was marijuana they got busted for. Again, for PR purposes. When was the last time anybody heard of a player getting busted for crack, coke, heroin or anything else? What, do you believe players aren’t doing those drugs?

  10. Until weed is legal in the majority of states it will be banned by the NFL and NCAA. It does not matter if you agree or not it is against the law to have weed in the majority of the US and the sports organizations are not going to allow use when it is against the law.

  12. Cannabis can work faster than opioids and it doesn’t upset your stomach like opioids do.
    And if the pain can only be dealt with with opioids, cannabis can solve the associated stomach pain that goes hand in hand with opioids

