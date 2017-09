Getty Images

Andrew Luck still isn’t practicing, but Vontae Davis is.

The veteran cornerback, who suffered a groin injury during a preseason game on August 26 against the Steelers, returned to practice on a limited basis. Could he play on Sunday against the Browns?

“We’ll see how the week goes,” coach Chuck Pagano told reporters. “But he’s doing well.”

Safety Darius Butler, who missed Sunday’s game against Arizona with a hamstring injury, also returned to practice on a limited basis.