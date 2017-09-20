Wednesday morning one-liners

AP

The Patriots have the worst defense in the NFL, according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi had 122 yards in the opener, giving him the best yards per game average of any running back in the NFL.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy has reeled off three runs of 20 yards or longer, tied for most in the league.

Jermaine Kearse is leading the Jets with 11 catches for 123 yards.

The Ravens have the best defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has been sacked an NFL-high nine times.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton ranks last in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR, and last in the NFL according to Football Outsiders.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown leads the NFL in receiving yards.

Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez has put five punts out of bounds, most in the NFL.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles‘ passer rating of 72.4 is even worse than last year.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the No. 2 quarterback in the NFL according to ESPN’s QBR. That’s based almost entirely on one play, his 49-yard touchdown run.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is the No. 1 running back in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian is tied for the league lead with six touchdown passes.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith has the highest passer rating in the NFL when taking snaps from the shotgun.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon is averaging just 2.5 yards a carry.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL through two weeks, according to Football Outsiders.

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence is tied for the league lead with four sacks.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz is tied for the league lead with 11 receiving first downs.

Washington RB Chris Thompson’s 61-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown run in the NFL so far this season.

Giants starting RB Paul Perkins is averaging just 1.9 yards a carry.

Lions K Matt Prater has made a 58-yard field goal and a 56-yard field goal, the two longest field goals in the NFL this season.

After averaging 5.2 yards a carry as a rookie, Bears RB Jordan Howard is averaging 2.7 yards a carry this year.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford leads the league in passer rating.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 92 passes, most in the NFL.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan‘s 88-yard completion is the longest in the NFL this year.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown 82 passes, the most of any quarterback who hasn’t yet thrown an interception.

The Panthers’ defense has allowed just three points in each of their first two games.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans had seven catches for 93 yards in the opener, more than twice as much production as any other Bucs receiver.

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has thrown four interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL.

Rams RB Todd Gurley has an NFL-high three fumbles.

49ers QB Brian Hoyer has zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season after having six touchdowns and zero interceptions with the Bears last season.

Seahawks P Jon Ryan has seven punts inside the 20-yard line, with no touchbacks.