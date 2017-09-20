Will Fuller won’t play this week

Getty Images

The Texans got wide receiver Will Fuller back on the practice field this week, but they’ll have to wait a little bit longer to get him back into game action.

Fuller broke his collarbone during training camp and word at the time was that he’d need 2-3 months before being ready to get back into action. The Week Four game against the Titans would be about two months from the injury and coach Bill O’Brien suggested that may be when Fuller gets back into the lineup.

“Will Fuller will not be available Sunday,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Will be available soon.”

DeAndre Hopkins, Braxton Miller, Bruce Ellington and Andy Jones will be the receivers available for the Texans when they face the Patriots this weekend.