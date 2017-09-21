25 years ago, Bengals at Packers gave birth to Brett Favre era

Getty Images

In three days from now, the Bengals return to Lambeau Field for a game against the Packers. Twenty-five years ago yesterday, the Bengals played the Packers there — and the legend of Brett Favre was born.

Replacing the injured Don Majkowski on September 20, 1992, in Favre’s first season with the Packers, the second-year player acquired by trading a first-round pick to the Falcons won the game with (what else?) an improvised late throw to (who?) receiver Kitrick Taylor. And Favre never looked back.

Sure, things would get rocky from time to time. At one point in 1994, coach Mike Holmgren seriously considered benching Favre for Mark Brunell.

Ultimately, things worked out well and Favre became a franchise quarterback, eventually yielding to Aaron Rodgers. A quarter century and four days later, Rodgers gets a chance to beat a Bengals team that has been back to Lambeau Field only twice since becoming the first franchise to fall victim to Favre.

Eight years ago, in Rodgers’ second year as a starter, Cincinnati actually beat the Packers in their own building. Rodgers surely is aware of that connection — and of the connection between the Bengals and Favre.