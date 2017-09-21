49ers score first touchdown of the season on a Brian Hoyer scramble

AP

It only took three games for the 49ers to get their first touchdown. It came on their 23rd possession of the season, and they needed a penalty on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Brian Hoyer scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown with 8:17 left in the first quarter, capping a 14-play, 81-yard drive. It was aided by an offside penalty on Blake Countess on a 49ers punt on fourth-and-two.

Hoyer’s first pass — on the first play from scrimmage — was intercepted and nearly returned for a touchdown.

The 49ers scored only 12 points — four field goals — in their first two games.