Adam Gase says Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry injuries aren’t serious

The Dolphins had two key offensive players on the sideline during Wednesday’s practice, but there doesn’t appear to be much concern that they’ll be unavailable this weekend.

Running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry were both listed as being out of practice with knee injuries a few days after playing leading roles for the Dolphins in their 19-17 victory over the Chargers. Ajayi ran 28 times for 122 yards and Landry caught 13 passes for 78 yards.

On Thursday, coach Adam Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, that both players “got banged up a little bit” in the process. Gase added that the team does not consider either player to be seriously injured, however, and that suggests that they will be in the lineup for their road game against the Jets.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Mike Pouncey were also on Wednesday’s report as limited participants in practice, but there’s been no sign that either player is at risk of missing a chance to open the year with a second straight win.