Andy Reid tires of questions about Travis Kelce’s penalties

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showed off his ability to make big plays on the football field multiple times against the Eagles last Sunday, including a long leap into the end zone to punctuate a 15-yard touchdown off a shovel pass.

Kelce celebrated that score by flapping his arms in what seemed to be a reference to the opposition. That didn’t draw a penalty flag, but Kelce drew one for taunting earlier in the game by going over to the Eagles sideline to share his pleasure after a Kareem Hunt touchdown run.

It was the second personal foul in as many weeks and the continuation of a habit for drawing flags after plays along with fines and an ejection since the start of last season. Coach Andy Reid has been asked about that behavior in the past and was asked again on Wednesday about his message for Kelce regarding his penchant for penalties.

Reid said “Travis knows how I think” before tiring of questions about how often he’s had to address the issue with his tight end.

“I told him when I kick him out of here he’s going to become a writer so then he can do all that stuff,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I’ve taken care of it. If you want to ask me again, I’m going to give you the same answer. You got it? Is it clear to you?”

Short of sitting Kelce down, there wouldn’t seem to be much Reid can do with Kelce other than talk to him. Those chats don’t appear to be overly effective, but they will likely be the continued approach in Kansas City since benching Kelce would likely hurt the team more than his penalties.