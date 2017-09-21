Ben Roethlisberger: We’re getting better and making improvements on offense

AP

The Steelers have won two straight games to open the 2017 seasons, but that hasn’t stopped them from landing on the list of teams facing questions about their offensive effectiveness.

They are averaging 312.5 yards per game, which is down from what Pittsburgh put up last year and every other year since the 2008 season despite having plenty of talent on hand. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday that the team would like to have more success, but that there is “no cause for concern” at this point.

“I don’t know if it will ever get to our expectations,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “If we expect perfect and put the bar really high … we should set goals that are almost unattainable so you can just be the best you can be. We’re not worried about guys that missed time. We’re winning football games. We’re getting better and making improvements.”

Roethlisberger said “you don’t want to be playing your best football right now” and it’s not hard to see reasons why the Steelers should improve over time. Running back Le'Veon Bell missed the entire offseason, wide receiver Martavis Bryant missed all of last season and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is a rookie playing his first NFL games, which makes a feeling out process a natural part of these early games.

It would be harder to feel patient about those things coming together if the Steelers weren’t 2-0, but they are and that makes it easier to believe better days are somewhere around the corner.