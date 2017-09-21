Cardinals planning more work for Chris Johnson this week

AP

Chris Johnson may be headed back to the starting lineup.

Johnson was the starter in Arizona until a season-ending injury in 2015 opened the door for David Johnson to take the job and run with it through the 2016 season. A wrist injury knocked him out in Week One, though, and the Cardinals brought the older Johnson back before last week’s game against the Colts.

Kerwynn Williams started, but Johnson was more effective while gaining 44 yards on 11 carries. On Thursday, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website, that Johnson’s workload will increase in his second week back with the team.

Johnson has ended up on injured reserve the last two seasons, so a rotation with Williams remaining involved makes sense but it will likely remain slanted toward Johnson as long as the veteran shows he has some spark left in his 11th NFL season.