Carlos Hyde leaves in first quarter with hip injury, returns

AP

49ers running back Carlos Hyde left in the first quarter with a left hip injury. Hyde returned for one play, converting a third down, before leaving again.

The 49ers announced him questionable to return, though he continued to stand on the sideline with his helmet on.

Hyde was off to a fast start with four carries for 29 yards against the Rams after gaining 169 yards on 24 carries in the first two games.

On the drive after Hyde left, Matt Breida dropped a pass and Raheem Mostert lost a fumble.

UPDATE 9:09 P.M.: Hyde returned on the 49ers’ first drive of the second quarter.