David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb remain out of practice

The Packers opened the week with eight players out of practice and that number dropped to seven on Thursday, although that’s only because the team placed tackle Jason Spriggs on injured reserve.

The other seven players who were out on Wednesday remained out on Thursday. That group includes left tackle David Bakhtiari, a player Spriggs backs up when both are healthy. Bakhtiari missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and his lack of activity this week suggests they may be without him for another week.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb is missing practice with a chest injury. Initial reports were that the injury wasn’t particularly serious, but his chances of playing this week are looking less good as the days go by.

On the defensive side, linebacker Nick Perry is having hand surgery and defensive lineman Mike Daniels remains out with a hip injury. Safety Kentrell Brice, cornerback Davon House and linebacker Jake Ryan round out the list of non-participants for the Packers.