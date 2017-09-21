Eddie Lacy will “continue to be me,” see what happens after being inactive

AP

The Seahawks left running back Eddie Lacy off their 46-man roster against the 49ers last Sunday, making him a healthy scratch a week after he ran for three yards on five carries against the Packers.

Lacy has missed games with injuries in the past, but said this was a first for him and that “there’s no positive way to take” being slid behind Chris Carson, Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise on the depth chart at running back. The Seahawks also had fullback Tre Madden active.

“You don’t like what happened or whatever, but at the end of the day, you can just control what you can control, continue to go out and practice and see how it goes. … I’ve just got to continue to be me, go out and practice the same way I’ve been practicing and see what happens week by week,” Lacy said, via ESPN.com.

Coach Pete Carroll said that Lacy still has a role on the offense, so it may have been a one-week decision. It may also take an injury or change in fortune for another back for Lacy to get back into the mix.

Carson had the most carries against Lacy’s former team and he had the most carries against the 49ers as well, which suggests that he’s moved to the top of the pecking order in the backfield. Madden is the only back that regularly sees action in special teams, so keeping Lacy, Rawls and Prosise active along with Carson devotes a lot of roster space to a position that only one player can play at a time.