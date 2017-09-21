Eric Winston: If NFL wants more practice time, NFL should make a proposal

Getty Images

The NFL wants to extend the labor deal. When those negotiations begin, the parties will launch into a point-by-point consideration of the relevant issues.

And, yes, they ultimately could be talkin’ about practice.

Six years ago, as the union relented to the league’s financial demands because the players had no desire to miss games, the NFL Players Association asked for reductions in padded practices and overall practice time. The NFL, realizing that it would cost them nothing to make that concession, happily agreed.

Now, many are pointing to reduced padded practices as a key reason for impaired offensive line play. Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently compared it to trying to become a good putter in golf without access to a practice green.

Others, like Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Muñoz, attribute the dip in offensive line play to the inability of college football to prepare offensive linemen for the NFL.

“[C]olleges aren’t running pro-style offenses any more so the vast majority of players that are getting drafted have no experience running pro-style techniques and so they’re not any more polished than they were as high school seniors than now they are as college seniors,” Thomas said on PFT Live. “So you’re getting a player that has no experience doing the things you’re teaching him and the offensive line position is about the most unnatural thing that you can do on a football field. I mean, everything we’re doing pretty much is moving backwards and it’s just not a natural movement and it’s something that takes a lot of repetition.”

If more practice time is needed, the simple reality is that NFL needs to bargain for it. Which means that the NFL needs to be prepared to give something to the players in order to get something from them.

“I guess guys need to come out, more people need to come out to training camp practices and let me know if the intensity isn’t there,” NFLPA president Eric Winston said on PFT Live. “I can tell you, I went through a training camp this year and obviously the hitting is reduced but the intensity I can tell you is there. So this idea that ‘X’ is causing ‘Y’ and you’re not always gonna have these shifts from offense to defense to offense and back I think is silly and not looking at the macro theory but, listen, I’m up to listening for, if an owner has a proposal how he thinks the next CBA should look or that he believes something strongly that this change should be made. I’m all for hearing an owner’s proposal on making the game better but again this all wraps in together and I think that’s the hard part of these CBAs is that nothing happens in a vacuum. So if an owner or the ownership side has an idea of how they wants us to, ‘Hey, we’d like you to work more here and work more there.’ I’m not gonna say I’m not gonna summarily not listen but again I think they know how this thing works and we’ll see how it goes.”

In other words, if the league thinks more practice will make the game better, the league needs to be prepared to offer players something in return for more practice.

“I don’t have players coming up to me saying, ‘Please, Eric, go to the owners and let us practice more,'” Winston said.

At a time when many are quick to point out that “the union agreed to this” or “the union agreed to that,” it’s important to remember that, to the extent that reduced practice time is hurting the game, the owners agreed to it — because the owners knew it would cost them nothing. Even if, six years later, it is.