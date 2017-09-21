Ezekiel Elliott on lack of effort: I can’t do that; I can’t put that type of stuff on film

Posted by Charean Williams on September 21, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT
AP

Ezekiel Elliott heard LaDainian Tomlinson’s criticism, and the Cowboys star running back didn’t dispute he showed a “lack of effort” on Chris Harris‘ interception.

“I guess you could say it looked like that,” Elliott said Thursday in his first comments since Tomlinson’s criticism. “I would say I was just very frustrated, but that’s no excuse for the lack of effort I showed on tape. I just can’t do that. Being one of the leaders on the team and being a guy that people count on, I can’t put that type of stuff on film.”

Elliott said the Cowboys addressed the issue “in-house.”

After the Cowboys’ loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Tomlinson said on NFL Network that Elliott “absolutely quit on his team today.” The Hall of Fame running back, who lives in the Dallas area, pointed to Elliott’s lack of communication with his teammates on the sideline, as he sulked on the bench.

The second-year running back had a career-low nine carries for a career-low 8 yards, outgained by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Elliott, though, mostly has taken heat for failing to chase Harris after the interception. He instead pulled up, put his hands on his hips and walked off the field.

“Just bad effort,” Elliott said.

Elliott insists the play and the game were out of character.

“It’s definitely not me,” Elliott said. “It’s definitely not the type of player I am. It’s definitely not who I am for this team. I just can’t do that. I was frustrated, and I wasn’t myself.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended Elliott, sort of, earlier this week, and Prescott threw his support behind Elliott, too.

“First, I don’t really listen to outside criticism,” Prescott said. “For me, I know who he is. I know the type of football player he is, and the type of guy he is. I’ve never, and never will, question his competitiveness or his lack of effort or whatever you want to say. I’ll never question that. I know he’s going to be there for me, for his teammates, for this organization, so I don’t pay attention to what other people say.”

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott on lack of effort: I can’t do that; I can’t put that type of stuff on film

  3. Maybe… just maybe… Dak Prescott should get a bit of credit for the interception.

    Every important statistic for Dak Prescott is down (EXCEPT INTERCEPTIONS).

    Maybe… the football universe is coddling Prescott too much.

  4. And no one knows quitting on your team like LaDainian. That is his specialty, well, along with stealing the name of a true legend of the game. There was and is only one LT.

  7. Situation got blown out of proportion but it is not acceptable to allow frustration to drive action, but I’m sure Zeke knows that better than most commenters that will give their 2 cents on this article.

  8. Hey at least he owned up to it…I’m not his biggest fan, but I have to give credit where it’s due, and he could’ve easily shot back at LT

  10. He may be talented, but he’s still a kid. Things like that help you grow. The sooner he realizes that every great RB had to have an entire team working together to put him there the better off he will be.

  11. Nice to see and hear him say that. No Excuses young man! I can understand frustration especially when your not use to that type of play.
    Haters going to Hate, but Zeke owned up to it, addressed it and didnt make excuses.
    …Calm down people it was just one game sseessh.
    Packers and patriots are 1 – 1 as well. Any think that we were going undefeated? LOLOL

  12. doctorrustbelt says:

    September 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Maybe… just maybe… Dak Prescott should get a bit of credit for the interception.

    Every important statistic for Dak Prescott is down (EXCEPT INTERCEPTIONS).

    Maybe… the football universe is coddling Prescott too much.
    ————————————————————-
    While I agree with what you’re saying, that has absolutely no bearing on people rightfully getting on Elliott for a total lack of effort.

  14. He mans up, owns up. Still, trolls gonna troll–it’s what they do. All day, every day. As boring and predictable as it is pathetic.

  17. While I agree with what you’re saying, that has absolutely no bearing on people rightfully getting on Elliott for a total lack of effort.

    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Yes, it does.

    Maybe… just maybe… the reason for Dak Prescott’s poor play is due to him not working as hard as last year… and… Ezekiel knows it.

    So… a running back who lead the NFL is rushing in his rookie season (by more than 300 yards) is the guy who is wrong?!?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!