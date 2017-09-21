Falcons sign Joe Vellano

Getty Images

The Falcons are missing a couple of players in their defensive front seven because of injury, so they brought in a healthy body to flesh out the group ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Joe Vellano to their 53-man roster. Cornerback Deji Olatoye was waived to make room for his arrival.

Linebacker Vic Beasley is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw is also likely out this week due to ankle and knee injuries.

Vellano went to camp with the Falcons this summer after joining the team late last year and seeing time in their final two postseason games. That gave him a chance to face the only team he’s played for in the regular season. He had 60 tackles and three sacks in 21 games for New England over the 2013 and 2014 seasons.