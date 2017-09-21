Garett Bolles returns to practice; Broncos haven’t ruled him out for this week

AP

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles left the field on a cart in tears Sunday, believing his season was over. He returned to practice Thursday the happiest player on the field.

“It felt good today, and I was grateful,” Bolles said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “When I came out here, it was definitely a blessing to be back out here with my brothers knowing this is the greatest sport that any man can play. Knowing that I’m back out here and feeling good, that’s all that matters right now.”

The first-round draft pick was limited, participating in early positional drills and some team drills. Instead of week to week per the initial prognosis, Bolles now is day to day. He hopes to play this week.

“Not surprised by it,” coach Vance Joseph said of Bolles’ return to the practice field. “Obviously, the initial injury we thought was more serious, but he’s treated [it], and he’s getting better fast. He’s not there yet, so we’re not sure if he’s going to play on Sunday, but he’s getting better fast.”

Bolles left the stadium wearing a boot on his left foot and using crutches for support. Further testing Monday determined a lower-leg bruise. His left ankle was heavily taped Thursday, per Jhabvala.

“I feel great,” Bolles said. “Right now, I’m just going to take it one day at a time. I’m not planning on pushing it. . . . Whether it’s this week or next week, I just know that I’m going to be ready.”

Veteran swing tackle Donald Stephenson initially replaced Bolles, but played only two snaps before veteran Allen Barbre filled the spot.