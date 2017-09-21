Gerald McCoy returns to practice

AP

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy returned to practice, according to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. It is not yet known whether McCoy’s injured right ankle will limit him Thursday, but Jenna Laine of ESPN tweeted that McCoy’s limp appears to be gone.

McCoy missed Wednesday’s work as he rehabbed the ankle.

He played 40 of 64 snaps against the Bears on Sunday, making three tackles, including one for loss, and four quarterback hits.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) remains out of practice Thursday, but said, via Auman, that he expects to play Sunday against the Vikings.

Alexander played only 17 snaps against the Bears, with rookie Kendall Beckwith replacing him.