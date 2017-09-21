Hue Jackson challenges Kenny Britt “to step up and make plays”

Getty Images

With only five targets, two catches, 15 yards and one big drop, wide receiver Kenny Britt hasn’t yet lived up to the four-year, $32.5 million contract the Browns gave him in the offseason. Instead of benching Britt, Browns coach Hue Jackson challenged him.

“I’ve challenged him that he needs to step up and make plays, and I think he will,” Jackson said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I really do. This is where we are. We’ve got to make some plays, and we understand that these are the guys we have. Kenny is the elder statesman in that room, and I think he’ll raise up and help lead these young guys, and we’ll go play good this week.”

Britt, 29, understands his role and plans to do what the Browns are paying him to do — make plays.

“I mean, he wants me to step up, bring more energy to practice and to the field, on and off the field and in the classroom,” Britt said. “Because we’re leading down a path that we didn’t believe we were going to go. 0-2 is not where we wanted to be, and it’s not where we’re going to stay and as long as do the little things and the small things that we’ve been missing the last two games, I believe that we can be a contender in this league.”

He gets a third chance to make a first impression with Browns fans against the Colts on Sunday. Britt, who had his first 1,000-yard season a year ago, has accepted Jackson’s challenge.

“I’m always up to any challenge,” he said. “I’ve always been a competitive person. If the coaches want me to go out there and kick the ball down the field, I’ll go out there and do it.”