Jaguars hope Allen Hurns continues to be “Mr. London”

Heading into the regular season, it looked like Allen Hurns was going to be playing a diminished role in the Jaguars offense but Allen Robinson‘s torn ACL in the opener pushed him back into a leading role.

That means he’s in prime position to continue his run of strong play in London. Hurns has scored the game-winning touchdown in each of the Jaguars’ last two games on the other side of the pond and the big plays earned him the nickname “Mr. London” from team executive Tony Khan.

Quarterback Blake Bortles is hopeful “that keeps happening” against the Ravens this year, although Hurns downplays any special feeling about playing overseas.

“As far as having that name, it doesn’t do anything for me,” Hurns said, via the Associated Press. “I always have positive vibes every time I step out there on that field. It doesn’t mean anything different to me going over to London. I just treat it as another opportunity to showcase what I’m capable of.”

Hurns leads the Jaguars in catches and receiving yards through the first two weeks of the season, so opportunities to extend his run as the London’s biggest NFL thrill shouldn’t be hard to find. If they lead to the same result, the Jaguars will have a winning record after three games for the first time since 2007.