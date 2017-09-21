Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward active for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers had two safeties listed as questionable on their final injury report before Thursday night’s game against the Rams and both of them will be in the lineup.

Neither Jaquiski Tartt nor Jimmie Ward was on the team’s list of inactive players, which puts them in line to start at Levi’s Stadium with Eric Reid previously ruled out due to a knee injury.

Rookie tight end George Kittle is also active after being listed as questionable. Rams rookie tight end Gerald Everett drew the same designation and got the same green light as Kittle on Thursday. Cornerback Kayvon Webster and running back Malcolm Brown weren’t on the right side of the game-time decision, however, and neither will be in the lineup for L.A.

Quarterback Brandon Allen, safety Marqui Christian, linebacker Ejuan Price, tackle Andrew Donnal and tackle Cornelius Lucas round out the Rams inactives. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu, linebacker Rueben Foster, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson and defensive lineman Xavier Cooper join Reed on the 49ers inactive list.