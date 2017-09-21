Jaquiski Tartt leaves with head injury

Getty Images

The 49ers could hardly stand another injury at safety, but Jaquiski Tartt left in the third quarter to undergo a cognitive evaluation. The team listed him as questionable to return.

Tartt (neck) and Jimmie Ward (hamstring) entered the game questionable, and Eric Reid (knee) was out. Tartt and Ward both started, but Tartt’s own teammate, Earl Mitchell, accidentally kicked Tartt in the head on a 25-yard gain by the Rams.

Tartt headed straight to the locker room once he finally was helped off the ground.

Lorenzo Jerome replaced him.

Linebacker Brock Coyle also was being evaluated for a head injury, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk is out with a neck injury.