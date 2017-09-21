Jets signing David Bass

Getty Images

The Jets are adding a new piece to their defense.

According to multiple reports, the team is signing defensive end David Bass on Thursday. Linebacker Freddie Bishop will be waived to make room for Bass on the roster.

Bass was waived by the Seahawks earlier this week after making a tackle in two appearances this season. He has 5.5 sacks and two interceptions over 49 games with the Bears and Titans over the first four seasons of his career.

Bass comes to the Jets as defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson sits out his second straight practice with a shoulder injury and could see playing time right away if Wilkerson isn’t cleared in time to face the Dolphins.

Bishop is dealing with an ankle injury suffered against the Raiders last week. He played in four games for the Jets last season after leaving the CFL to sign with the team in the offseason.