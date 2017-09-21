Jets to use a committee approach at tailback

Getty Images

Matt Forte? No.

Bilal Powell? Nope.

Elijah McGuire? Not McHappening.

The Jets will be using a three-man rotation at tailback. Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, offensive coordinator John Morton said the Jets will use a three-man committee at the position.

This means that, barring injury or an in-game decision to ride a hot hand, none will generate much by way of production. Which means that anyone playing football of the fantasy variety should steer clear of the Jets.

More accurately, it’s another reason to steer clear of the Jets.