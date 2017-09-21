John Sullivan leaves with groin injury; Lamarcus Joyner won’t return

Getty Images

The Rams lost center John Sullivan in the third quarter. The team announced Sullivan has a groin injury and is questionable to return.

Sullivan had his groin wrapped and didn’t look like he would return as he sat on the sideline.

Replays showed Sullivan initially injured himself on the first play from scrimmage in the second half after Earl Mitchell shoved him to the ground. He stayed in for another play but pulled up, injured.

Austin Blythe replaced Sullivan.

The Rams also announced that safety Lamarcus Joyner would not return. He injured his left hamstring on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter.