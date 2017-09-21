Jordan Reed back at practice Thursday

Getty Images

Jordan Reed has been no stranger to the injury report since entering the NFL in 2013 and the tight end is back on it this week.

Reed is dealing with rib and sternum injuries that kept him from practicing on Wednesday, but he was able to get back on the field for a limited practice on Thursday. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he was encouraged by what he saw from Reed while noting that how he responds on Friday will provide a better idea about whether he’ll play against the Raiders on Sunday.

“He did more today,” Reed said, via the Washington Post, “so I think the pain is becoming manageable, we hope. We’ll see how he does tomorrow.”

Reed leads the team with 11 catches through two games, but the passing offense has gotten off to a slow start that would have a better chance of coming to an end if Reed is active against Oakland.