September 21, 2017
The late Aaron Hernandez, who played three seasons with the Patriots, had a “severe” case of Chronic Traumatic Encephelopathy.

Lawyer Jose Baez said that Hernandez’s estate has filed a federal lawsuit against the NFL and the Patriots, arguing that the league was “fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat, or protect him from the dangers of such damage.” Baez did not rule out adding the NCAA or the University of Florida as defendants.

Baez may have no choice but to do so, since the case against the NFL and the Patriots may not last very long. Hernandez presumably is bound by the terms of the concussion settlement. Unless he opted out of the class action, his ability to file a lawsuit would have been blocked by the agreement that created a compensation system for former players. Hernandez has not played football since the settlement was reached.

He stopped playing, of course, because he was accused and convicted of murder. Baez successfully defended Hernandez against separate double murder charges, and Hernandez committed suicide not long after that.

The NFL did not immediately respond to the news by contending that Hernandez’s lawsuit is blocked by the settlement.

“We have not seen a copy of the suit and cannot comment at this time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT by email.

9 responses to “Lawyer says Aaron Hernandez had “severe” CTE

  1. Also, having CTE isn’t proven to be caused by playing football. He could have gotten knocked over the head GOD KNOWS how many times off the field.

    It isn’t a fun life, running with a gang or being a BAD person. This dude deserves less than he has and will get… and this case is a laugher to anyone who lets their morals be decided by their own conscience and not a court of law.

  2. The CTE MAYBE had something to do with his psychotic behavior, but I’m sure the Pyramid of Khufu-sized mountains of angel dust this guy smoked had a lot more to do with it. Even early in his life this dude wanted to live the gangster lifestyle.

  3. Baez did not rule out adding the NCAA or the University of Florida as defendants. Hope he doesn’t forget about his pee wee teams, junior high and high school teams too. Just as well include everyone

  4. There’s been a lot of bashing on this guy, and obviously, he deserves that. At what point though is it not his fault. If you don’t have control of your mind, can you be at fault? I struggle with this one, honestly.

  6. How many studies are there of the interaction between hard drugs and CTE? Can you really ascribe all the brain damage he suffered to football? AH had some pretty rough friends and really went to a bad place after his father died. I wouldn’t doubt that CTE played a role in his behavior, but it seems he sadly had a lot of problems. Is Baez out there working of Hernandez or is Baez out there working for Baez?

  8. Yeah… it’s all the nfl’s fault.

    Sure… the nfl is guilty… but… hernandez was doing stupid things back in college.

  9. It isn’t the Hernandez estate suing, it is his daughter suing by way of the girl’s legal guardian (Herenandez’ babymomma). They are not parties to the CBA or the concussion settlement and not restricted by any of those documents.

