Malcolm Butler: I haven’t been playing well enough

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia were asked earlier this week about cornerback Malcolm Butler not starting a game for the first time since his rookie season in 2014 and both men answered that their decisions are based on the present rather than the past.

Belichick also said that he doesn’t believe “anybody’s performance this season is really where it needs to be” and Butler agrees with that assessment of his own play. Butler said Thursday that he wasn’t surprised that Eric Rowe got the start against the Saints because he doesn’t feel he’s been playing well of late.

“I haven’t been performing at the level I should be performing at,” Butler said, via the Providence Journal. “I’ve got to do whatever I’ve got to do to help the team … Just got to keep grinding. Keep working hard.”

Butler’s future with the Patriots was a topic throughout his time as a restricted free agent this offseason, particularly with speculation swirling that the Saints would make a run at him. That never happened and Butler was asked if life beyond 2017 has been on his mind.

“I kind of thought of it like that, but I can’t worry about anything but what’s happening right now,” Butler said. “Complaining or feeling sorry for myself is not going to make me perform better. I just have to keep it rolling. I’m going to get it rolling. That’s what I’ve got to do.”

Butler said he didn’t know if he’ll be starting against the Texans this week. Rowe left last week’s game with a groin injury and joined Stephon Gilmore, who has the same ailment, as a limited participant in practice Thursday. Their availability will play a role in who starts, but it’s hard to imagine Butler’s not going to get more chances to show he’s back on track one way or another this season.