Melvin Gordon lands on Chargers injury report

AP

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is off to a slow start running the ball this season and an injury could complicate efforts to get things moving in the right direction this week.

Gordon was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, but popped up as a limited participant on Thursday. A knee ailment was the reason given for Gordon’s appearance.

Gordon didn’t appear on the injury report at all during the first two weeks of the season, although being healthy didn’t help the running game. Gordon has run 27 times for 67 yards and a touchdown, but has found a bit more success out of the backfield with 12 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Getting him on track this week would be a good thing as the Chargers are 0-2 and already two games behind the 2-0 Broncos, Raiders and Chiefs, who will be paying the Chargers a visit the Sunday.