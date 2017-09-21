NFL doesn’t think a 2018 game in China is feasible

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 21, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT
The NFL has continued to do business in China, but it doesn’t appear there’s going to be a game there soon.

Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, any hope of the league playing a regular season game in China appears to be on hold for now, according to the head of the league’s international efforts.

I don’t think it’ll be ’18. I don’t think we’re ready,” said Mark Waller.

Waller has previously suggested the possibility of opening the 2019 season in China, but first, they need to build the market. He also suggested that a game in Germany doesn’t seem imminent.

With the time difference (games in America are on in the middle of the night there), it’s hard to build a television audience in China. But the league has reached deals for streaming content in China.

And as long as there’s a yuan the NFL isn’t making, they will continue to look to the world’s most populated country as a potential market.

7 responses to “NFL doesn’t think a 2018 game in China is feasible

  1. There are so many other things to worry about and fix in this league than a game in China. Does the NFL really think its fans (even in China) are waiting on the edges of our seats to make this happen?

  5. Keep letting owners fleece local taxpayers into building stadiums while touting “increased local revenues during game day” and then taking said home games away and moving them to a country that doesn’t pay a dime in local taxes.

  6. China? a game in China? Seriously?

    Jeez guys, are you just trying to run it into the ground?

    How about concentrating on making the game great again?

    Because right now it is Lousy.

  7. I’ve been to China doing the lighting on a concert tour. The NFL would be a disaster there. The people on the China end will lie and say anything to get the product there, and the NFL will get there and find the stadium not up to standard, the production not up to standard, and nothing but a huge pain in the rear end getting anything done and corrected.

    Good luck with that.

