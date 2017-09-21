NFL ratings struggles getting noticed by Wall Street

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
TV ratings for NFL games continue to sputter in comparison to the prior year, even when compared to last year’s sputtered ratings. Wall Street is noticing.

“Continued declines in NFL ratings again this season will likely place further downward pressure on media stocks,” Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris told the Hollywood Reporter (via SportsBusiness Daily). “[T]he NFL is an indicator of overall primetime programming ratings performance.”

NFL games, which currently are broadcast by NBC, CBS, FOX, and ESPN, generate $2.5 billion in advertising revenue, which means that a 10-percent ratings drop could cost more than $200 million.

As noted by Richard Deitsch of SI.com (and harvested by Sports Media Watch), nine of 13 broadcasting windows through Week Two have shown a drop when compared to 2016.

Attributing blame for the drop has been a slippery proposition. Last year, unprecedented interest in the presidential election was a major reason for the decline — and it’s entirely possible that ongoing interest in politics and world events (as evidenced by record ratings for cable news networks) has kept people from watching as much football as usual.

Whatever the reason, the league should take this seriously, doing everything possible to grow and hold an audience. As recently argued here, the league should be willing and able to slide Sunday games around for any and every given week in order to put the best possible games on the biggest possible platforms. This week, for example, games like Texans-Patriots would generate more interest in the 4:25 p.m. ET national window than Bengals-Packers or Chiefs-Chargers, the two CBS options for a slot that typically draws some of the biggest audiences of the week.

17 responses to “NFL ratings struggles getting noticed by Wall Street

  2. I am sure all the “Protests” have a lot to do with it. Fans who pay their hard earned money don’t like watching players step all over the flag.

  4. Officiating and cord cutters.

    The officiating has ‘dumbed down’ defense by over-protecting/favoring offensive stars.
    Stars and revenue generating big market franchises became more important than the game.

    Society is changing.
    The new generation isn’t buying cable packages… AND… isn’t as interested in football.

    Until NFL is on Amazon or Netflix… ratings will continue to drop.
    THAT SAID… ratings will continue to drop even after an Amazon/Netflix deal.
    Times are changing.

  7. I don’t think the casual fan is as willing to watch other teams play and arrange their schedules around NFL games.

    Combine that with subpar matchups and constant lecturing from the enlightened and we’re seeing the real floor of NFL viewership.

    Tonight, for instance, is two struggling teams in a west coast market.

  9. National anthem protests. And now you have NFL players asking for a month to honor some sort of unity day? Goodell needs to shut anything political down on the football field.

  10. Ridiculous suspensions, the most hated commissioner is the history of sports, protesting the National Anthem, dumbing down the game, stupid penalties and protesting the National Anthem… I can go on…

  12. Utterly predictable. Speaking of which, give Goodell a fat new contract and see how the ratings do. He’s definitely worth another $400 million in lost revenue.

  13. Ratings are soft and way too many empty seats at the games. Throw in the antics and theatrics. It’s simple: nobody cares about football.

  14. I disagree about the protests as the reason, in reality it’s the SJW’s protesting Kap not having a job

  16. A 4th grader could tell you: First, too many commercials. Then there are far too many play reviews. If computers are to officiate the game, then let’s have computer nerds play the game. Political protests have no place on the field. NFL: National Felons League. Too much exposure (do we really need Thursday nite games and two Monday nite games?). Blackmailing cities into spending taxpayer money for stadiums (see Minneapolis, San Diego, St. Louis, Oakland, San Francisco (really Santa Clara). Ticket prices way too high. Super Bowl ticket prices out of reach for the ordinary person.

    What am I missing?

