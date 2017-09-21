Nick Perry to have hand surgery

Getty Images

The Packers had a long list of injured players at Wednesday’s practice and one of them will be headed for surgery.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that linebacker Nick Perry will have surgery on his injured hand. McCarthy didn’t say how long Perry will be out or if he will definitely miss this week’s game against the Bengals.

Perry also had hand surgery last season and missed a pair of games before returning for the end of the regular season and Green Bay’s playoff run. He played with a club on his hand upon returning, something that may be the case this year as well.

Ahmad Brooks could be in for more playing time if Perry is out of action this week. Brooks missed last week’s game with a concussion, but he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.