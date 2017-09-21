Packers may cut back on Ty Montgomery’s playing time

Getty Images

Packers running back Ty Montgomery has played 139 offensive snaps this season, by far the most of any running back in the NFL. It may be time for that to change.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes that the Packers have been cautious about not overworking players in the past, and may ease off on Montgomery’s playing time as well.

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t: Montgomery has played 88 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps. That puts him on pace to play a higher percentage of his team’s snaps than any running back in football since Matt Forte played 92 percent of the Bears’ snaps in 2014.

For his part, Montgomery isn’t complaining about all that playing time.

“I feel good,” Montgomery said. “My body feels good. And obviously I’m thankful and blessed to have a role in this offense.”

It may soon be a reduced role.