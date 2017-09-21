Packers place Jason Spriggs on injured reserve

Getty Images

Wednesday brought word that the Packers were bringing defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois back to the team and Thursday brought the official announcement from the team.

They also announced that tackle Jason Spriggs is being placed on injured reserve to make space on the active roster. Spriggs, a 2016 second-round pick, has a hamstring injury that kept him from playing in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Spriggs played in every game last season and made a couple of starts, but the team opted to go with Kyle Murphy as their right tackle when Bryan Bulaga hurt his ankle before the start of the regular season. His injury meant he wasn’t an option from stepping in for left tackle David Bakhtiari when Bakhtiari sat out last Sunday with his own hamstring injury.

Spriggs will be eligible to be designated for return after spending at least six weeks on injured reserve.

Bulaga missed Week Two as well, but returned for a full practice on Wednesday. Bakhtiari remained out of action.