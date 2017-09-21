Philip Rivers not panicking over Chargers 0-2 start

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers may be 0-2 but quarterback Philip Rivers isn’t panicking about the early hole the team finds themselves in this season.

Coming off close losses to the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, Rivers is completely confident in his team’s ability to be a factor this season.

“We have 14 games left, and I just know the years we have been on runs,” Rivers said, via Dan Greenspan of the Associated Press. “We were 3-1 one year and went to 3-2 and then won 11 in a row. Shoot, what were we, 13-3? We were 2-3 out here and then won 11 in a row. And we were 5-5 the championship year that we went to the championship game and won six in a row.

“There’s no worry or concern. There is an urgency, but the guys still have a heck of a positive outlook.”

The Chargers are extremely close to being 2-0 instead of 0-2. Rookie kicker Younghoe Koo had attempts to win each game in the closing seconds only to have a kick blocked in Denver and a missed 44-yard try against the Dolphins.

The biggest problem facing the Chargers could be that they reside in arguably the best division in football. Five more meetings against Denver, Oakland and the Kansas City Chiefs will make it difficult to make up ground. The first meeting with the Chiefs is upcoming this weekend. However, finding ways to win those games against their divisional rivals could help accelerate their way up the standings as well.