Quincy Wilson misses practice again; Vontae Davis limited

AP

Colts rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee) did not practice for the second consecutive day. His absence is a concern with veteran cornerback Vontae Davis trying to work his way back from a “significant” groin injury.

Wilson came off the bench and played only 17 defensive snaps in the season opener against the Rams, but he started at right corner opposite Rashaan Melvin on Sunday against the Cardinals and played 65 of 66 snaps.

The second-round pick left the second preseason game with a knee issue that the Colts termed minor. He missed the third preseason game before playing in the preseason finale. It’s uncertain whether the injuries are related.

Davis returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in an Aug. 26 preseason game against the Steelers. He was limited again Thursday.

Davis’ status for Sunday remains uncertain with coach Chuck Pagano saying the team will “see how the week goes.”