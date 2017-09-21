Rams lead 49ers 24-13 at halftime as Todd Gurley scores three first-half TDs

AP

The good news for the 49ers: They got their first touchdown of the season, and their 13 first-half points were more than they scored in their first two games combined. The bad news for the 49ers: Todd Gurley scored three touchdowns.

The Rams led 24-13 at the half in a better-than-expected game.

Gurley had touchdown runs of 3 and 2 yards and a 7-yard touchdown catch from Jared Goff, who was 11-for-16 for 137 yards and one score in the first half.

Gurley, who scored only six total touchdowns last season, has six touchdowns this season.

The Rams set an NFL record for the fastest score by an offense whose team started on defense. It took only 12 seconds for Nickell Robey-Coleman to intercept 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer, return it to the 3-yard line, where Gurley scored on the next play.

Hoyer did rebound with a touchdown on the next drive, scoring on a 9-yard scramble. It was Hoyer’s first rushing touchdown since he was a rookie with the Patriots getting mop-up duty in 2009. It also was the 49ers’ first touchdown this season, leaving the Bengals as the only team without one this season.

Hoyer was 11-for-17 for 143 yards with the interception in the first half.

Carlos Hyde and Gurley both had 11 carries for 45 yards in the first half. Only Gurley had the two rushing touchdowns and the receiving touchdown, while Hyde has yet to find the end zone this season.