Rams strike quick, nearly get third pick-six of season

The Rams entered Thursday night’s game with two interception returns for touchdowns. They very nearly had a third on the 49ers’ first play from scrimmage.

Brian Hoyer‘s first pass was intercepted by Nickell Robey-Coleman at the San Francisco 28. He nearly scored, with tight end Garrett Celek saving the touchdown with a tackle at the 3.

Todd Gurley scored on the next play, only 12 seconds into the game, for a 7-0 Rams lead.

The Rams had two interception returns for touchdowns in the season opener against the Colts, with Trumaine Johnson going 39 yards and Lamarcus Joyner going 29 yards.