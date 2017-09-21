Ravens put Jeremy Langford on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens put Jeremy Langford on the active roster for a couple of days last week.

Today, they shut him down for the season.

The team announced that the running back was going on injured reserve, and that they were replacing him on the practice squad with running back John Crockett.

Langford went to camp as the Bears starter a year ago, but lost the job to Jordan Howard.

The Ravens brought him in, and actually promoted him from their practice squad midweek, before cutting him on Saturday to bring up another back from the practice squad. They wanted to keep him around, but Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun reports that Langford hobbled off the field yesterday during a special teams drill.