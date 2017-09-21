Ravens talking sleep strategy, as well as football strategy

Getty Images

The Ravens have to worry about the Jaguars’ defense, they have to worry about Leonard Fournette, and they have to worry about bedtime.

As they prepare for tonight’s trip to London, where they’ll face the Jaguars Sunday morning, the Ravens are working with their players to get as much rest as possible.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, the Ravens brought their team doctors in this week to talk to players about sleep strategy, urging them to go to bed a half-hour earlier each night. That’s easier for some of them than others.

“So, moving that bedtime up, for me, would be pretty impossible, being that my kids would probably start running the house,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “They don’t necessarily fall asleep super easy. I go to bed pretty early anyway, so hopefully my cycle would be pretty good.”

The Ravens are departing tonight, and will land in London around 8 a.m. local time (that will be 3 a.m. ET). They’ll be on the practice field six hours later, as they try to get accustomed to the time change.

Their hope is that players will get as much sleep as possible on the seven-plus-hour flight, and arrive rested and ready to begin the process of preparing for the Jaguars.