Ryan Kalil out of practice again for the Panthers

The Panthers were without a key part Thursday, which could complicate their efforts to get their offense fixed.

Via Bill Voth of the team’s official website, center Ryan Kalil was held out for the second straight day because of a neck injury.

Kalil woke up with a stiff neck last Sunday, and was active but didn’t play. He’s coming back from offseason shoulder surgery, and was limited throughout training camp.

It’s possible that it’s no coincidence the Bills sacked Cam Newton six times, as their protection broke down across the line. Tyler Larsen replaced the Pro Bowler in the starting lineup.

The Panthers did get Kelvin Benjamin back on the practice field after he missed Wednesday, and they’ll need him in the absence of tight end Greg Olsen for the next eight weeks.