Sam Bradford getting what he “needs” in practice

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford continues to be limited by a non-contact knee injury from 10 days ago. He’ll practice again on Thursday as the Vikings continue to be unsure regarding whether he’ll face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“He got what he needed yesterday and he’ll do the same today,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters on Thursday.

The Vikings need Bradford if they’re going to have a chance against Tampa Bay. Sure, Case Keenum has had good luck against the Bucs in the past, but these Bucs seem to be better than they’ve been in recent years. Minnesota will need to be executing on offense the way it did against the Saints in Week One, if the home team hopes to move to 2-1.