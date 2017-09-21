Sam Bradford getting what he “needs” in practice

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT
Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford continues to be limited by a non-contact knee injury from 10 days ago. He’ll practice again on Thursday as the Vikings continue to be unsure regarding whether he’ll face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“He got what he needed yesterday and he’ll do the same today,” offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur told reporters on Thursday.

The Vikings need Bradford if they’re going to have a chance against Tampa Bay. Sure, Case Keenum has had good luck against the Bucs in the past, but these Bucs seem to be better than they’ve been in recent years. Minnesota will need to be executing on offense the way it did against the Saints in Week One, if the home team hopes to move to 2-1.

6 responses to "Sam Bradford getting what he "needs" in practice

  2. The suggestion that the Vikings have no chance to beat the Bucs without Sam Bradford is ridiculous. Tampa has a good team but let’s not crown them prematurely. The Vikings have had subpar quarterback play as a rule, not an exception, for most of the last 13 years, but they’ve still managed to win games in that time, and even make the playoffs. They still have a good defense, they’re playing at home, and Case Keenum has had good games in the past. They don’t need to execute offensively like they did against the Saints just to win this game. There are a lot of ways to win games.

    There are a lot of ways to win games.

    Yes, but most of them include a competent QB and offensive line.

  5. I disagree with people who think we can’t win, even the “experts”. We can win this game but it is a gut check for Minnesota. CK looked good in preseason against vanilla defenses. He can get it done if he has time and we don’t get into third and long. In Pittsburgh he completed a bunch of throws under pressure that came back for penalties. The coaches on both sides of the ball need to call a very good game, and everyone needs to dig deep and make sure they play aggressively but in control. We certainly can win this one with CK but we need to play like winners.

