Sammy Watkins leaves with head injury

AP

Rams receiver Sammy Watkins headed to the locker room for further evaluation of a head injury. He was questionable to return.

Watkins was sandwiched on his 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and took a shot to the head.

He had six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving.

Rams receiver Tavon Austin also was being evaluated for a concussion. He had three carries for 14 yards, and he lost a fumble on a punt return.

The 49ers announced defensive lineman Tank Carradine as questionable to return with an ankle injury.