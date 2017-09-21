Shanahan: Freshness not scheme is the key to short-week football

Getty Images

As the NFL prepares to stage its second short-week game of the 2017 season, it’s important to consider the perspective shared by new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan regarding what it takes to win on Thursday after playing on Sunday.

“[T]hese Thursday night games, [it] doesn’t come down to scheme very much,” Shanahan said earlier this week. “It comes down to how fresh the players are, who recovers more from the Sunday before that, and who feels less sorry for themselves for how they are feeling and really goes out there and competes the hardest.”

While it’s hard to know how quickly players are recovering given the limited value of the injury report and there’s no way of knowing who will be motivated in the moment to compete harder, there’s a chance the Rams will be feeling more sorry for themselves than the 49ers, since L.A. lost a home game to Washington and the 49ers fought an elite Seattle franchise tooth and nail in their own building.

Of course, that may have left the 49ers more worn out than the Rams. We’ll find out on Thursday night, when a franchise with a 3-19 record over the last 22 games but a 3-0 mark in that same stretch against the Rams gets what could be a rare crack at a W.