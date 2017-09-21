Tens of thousands of empty seats likely at Rams-49ers game

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 21, 2017, 12:03 PM EDT


The NFL has been struggling to sell tickets in California so far this season, and when two California teams meet tonight, empty seats will abound.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that tonight’s game could draw the worst crowd in the four-season history of Levi’s Stadium, based on data from ticket resale sites.

The cheapest face value ticket for a 49ers game is $85, but tickets are going for just $14 on StubHub for tonight’s game. Fans will take any price they can get to unload tickets to a game they don’t want to see.

It’s not just San Francisco where the NFL is struggling to sell tickets. Both Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers, played in front of small crowds on Sunday. The Chargers couldn’t even fill up their tiny soccer stadium, while the Rams played in front of a half-full L.A. Coliseum the day after the USC-Texas game packed the house. Oakland is off to a hot start that has Raiders fans excited, but plenty of fans have been turned off by the team’s decision to move to Las Vegas.

The 49ers aren’t playing well enough to get the local fans excited, and Thursday night games are often a tough sell. Expect tens of thousands of empty seats in Santa Clara tonight.

52 responses to “Tens of thousands of empty seats likely at Rams-49ers game

  3. It’s laughable that the NFL put this game in prime time thinking anyone will care. A test pattern running on PBS is going to have higher ratings…….

  5. Two things at play here. First, winning solves everything. If you win people will show up, the bandwagon effect. Second, the product overall is getting worse and attendance and tv ratings continue to decline. The NFL will use it’s propaganda machine to tell us that last year it was due to the election and this year it is due to the hurricanes, but the reality that they don’t want to deal with is the sport is losing fans, lots of fans. It is still the most watched sport in the United States, but it is losing steam and alienating fans by hijacking teams from Oakland, San Diego, & St. Louis and moving them to where they are not wanted. The reason for doing this is relocation fees and cities willing to subsidize stadiums. What they overlooked was that those new cities have millions of people in them that already root for other teams.

  6. I live in Los Angeles. Not from here and I’m not a California sports fan. I also would not pay for the NFL Experience of getting overcharged to attend any NFL game or pay $100 dollars to park a car or spend a ton for crap beer and bad food. That being said I don’t know anyone here who cares a single bit about the Chargers. I have seen some people wear Rams gear but not enough to notice through the sea of Lakers, Dodgers, USC, UCLA, Clippers and especially Raiders gear. The NFL made a huge mistake by getting greedy and arrogant with the Rams/Chargers move to LA. If they really cared about their product in Southern California they would have kept the Chargers in the only place in the country where people cared. San Diego. And they would have moved the ONLY franchise to Los Angeles that the people here wanted. The Raiders.

  8. xpensivewinos says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:09 pm
    It’s laughable that the NFL put this game in prime time thinking anyone will care. A test pattern running on PBS is going to have higher ratings…….
    ——–
    What time does that test pattern start running?

  10. Does it really matter if the game is sold out or 10 people are there? Teams make so much off the TV contracts does attendance really matter?

  15. $14 ticket + $30 in fees. yeah, that’s almost $50. So much for a $14 ticket. lol. Tag on $60 for parking and $15 for a beer, all to watch some AA college football quality. The Yorks should be ashamed of themselves. Someone needs to buy he team and bring Harbaugh back, give him full control of the roster.

  17. I don’t fault 49ers fans. They had a regime that was destroyed by egos. Baalke, Harbaugh and Kaep. They had all the makings of a powerhouse/dynasty, now all are gone and you want to get on the fans case about not going to a game with Bryan Hoyer and Jared Goff at the helm?

    Please. This Franchise should lose money as a form of punishment.

    Also i feel bad for the players and fans of the former St Louis Rams and San Diego chargers. LA got 2 teams they didn’t need or even want.

  21. I seriously wonder if the ad sales guys from the NFL can keep a straight face when talking to a potential advertiser when trying to sell ad space for this game.

  22. IIRC, in 2013 when the Seahawks were on their way to the SB and the Rams were still floundering in Fisher-levels of ineptitude, the cheap seats for the SEA@STL game were $6.

  23. Maybe not as extreme as California, but there are lots of empty seats in a lot of stadiums these days. That wasn’t the case 10-years ago. Stadiums are not getting bigger. Many are covering extra seats.

  24. truninerfan49 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    Does it really matter if the game is sold out or 10 people are there? Teams make so much off the TV contracts does attendance really matter?

    – – –

    That means everything to each of the 32-owners. While they DO make billions from the TV contracts, that money has to be equally split amongst all 32 owners. Whereas, the profits from the actual stadium revenue is exclusive to each owner.

  26. The Jed, John & Denise York legacy has quite a bit to do with it. Oh and Levi Stadium is a disaster in need of millions of dollars of fixes already. Thank god it’s an evening game or even less people would be in the stands.

  29. How does Roger think that the NFL will ever grow to $25 Billion a year if they keep trotting out this tripe?

    Oh, and suspending star players for no legitimate reason isn’t helping either.

  30. You imply that the Raiders have attendance issues by writing “plenty of fans have been turned off by the team’s decision to move to Las Vegas.”. The home opener was a packed house, and season ticket holders we’re getting 2, 3, and 4x face value on the resale market for that game. I know because I tried to get Tix but wasn’t willing to pay that much. Some fans are turned off, most are loyal want to see a game in-person before they leave.

  32. Stubborn owners believe that they could drop a team in Chinook Alaska and fans will fill stadiums. And now the owners are about to re-up that dopey Goodell. More dumb decisions from billionaires.

  33. Why the NFL ever thought L.A. could support two teams is beyond when they’ve never been able to support even one team. I was at the Rams game last weekend and the only reason that the stadium was half-full was because half of those fans were Redskins fans! Now comes word that San Francisco won’t do much better and you can see why the NFL should really be concerned. Viewers are leaving in huge numbers for lots of reasons and the NFL billionaire owners are under the delusion that the goose that lays the golden egg will never die. Wrong.

  36. Jed York is an embarrassment of an owner. By moving the team’s stadium to Santa Clara, he effectively cut off his entire loyal fanbase. There is no character to Levi’s stadium, there is no home field advantage. As a player, I would not want to play there either.

    Poor fan support, highest cost of living in the country, bad ownership. It’s going to be a sad few decades for 49er fans.

  37. I don’t fault 49ers fans. They had a regime that was destroyed by egos. Baalke, Harbaugh and Kaep.
    ———————————————————————————————————————

    Let’s not sully the name of Jim Harbaugh by lumping him in with those other two. He’s leading a college football program to new heights. Where are Baalke and Kaep?

  38. truninerfan49 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Does it really matter if the game is sold out or 10 people are there? Teams make so much off the TV contracts does attendance really matter?
    ————————-

    50-60,000 people x $30-$50 bucks adds up.

  39. I’m looking forward to not watching this game. The nice thing about not having a single fantasy player active in tonight’s game means I don’t need to subject myself to the NFL’s notoriously shoddy TNF product.

  42. The less money dealers make, and less viewers on TV will eventually trickle down to the players. I would gladly support the players of yesteryear, but these guys? Why play football just be professional protesters.

  43. $14 seems like a great deal for a primetime game at a fairly new stadium. Even if the teams are bad, it doesn’t matter. I’d buy those tickets

  45. If college football were smart they would turn Thursday night into a premiere game and steal all the football fans who’d rather watch a decent game.

  46. I hope this is a harbinger of things to come all across the NFL. The National Felons League has become arrogant, milking taxpayers, abandoning markets and allowing their players to make political statements in a sports venue.

    Hopefully, the NFL has reached the top of the mountain and LET THE DOWNHILL JOURNEY BEGIN!

  48. I know the Redskins are a very popular team, but that Redskins and Rams game last weekend at the LA Coliseum was really a home game for the Redskins. There were probably a 3 to 1 ratio of Redskins to Rams fans!

  49. “$14!! – does that include beer and dog?”

    Nope. Parking will still be 40-50 bucks, beer $10, dogs $15 etc.

    Mark Cuban was right. These guys are hogs of epic proportions and the greed of the owners with moving of the teams and extortion attempts for billion dollar palaces built by taxpayers, combined with corrupt Goodell and his cronies are killing the league.

  50. truninerfan49 says:
    September 21, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    Does it really matter if the game is sold out or 10 people are there? Teams make so much off the TV contracts does attendance really matter?

    – – –

    That means everything to each of the 32-owners. While they DO make billions from the TV contracts, that money has to be equally split amongst all 32 owners. Whereas, the profits from the actual stadium revenue is exclusive to each owner.

    _____

    pretty sure the visiting NFL team gets half the gate or ticket money but owners keep concessions, parking, merch for themselves.

  51. sure $14 for tickets BUT:

    -Expensive stadium food

    -Drunk ppl puking & getting into fights

    -Parking & traffic leaving the stadium

    …it’s just not worth it for such a crap match-up.

    Folks are better off staying home, having a nice dinner, watching on their big flat screens w/ replays & great sound, and no lines to poop at halftime

