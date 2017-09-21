Tens of thousands of empty seats likely at Rams-49ers game

Getty Images

The NFL has been struggling to sell tickets in California so far this season, and when two California teams meet tonight, empty seats will abound.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that tonight’s game could draw the worst crowd in the four-season history of Levi’s Stadium, based on data from ticket resale sites.

The cheapest face value ticket for a 49ers game is $85, but tickets are going for just $14 on StubHub for tonight’s game. Fans will take any price they can get to unload tickets to a game they don’t want to see.

It’s not just San Francisco where the NFL is struggling to sell tickets. Both Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers, played in front of small crowds on Sunday. The Chargers couldn’t even fill up their tiny soccer stadium, while the Rams played in front of a half-full L.A. Coliseum the day after the USC-Texas game packed the house. Oakland is off to a hot start that has Raiders fans excited, but plenty of fans have been turned off by the team’s decision to move to Las Vegas.

The 49ers aren’t playing well enough to get the local fans excited, and Thursday night games are often a tough sell. Expect tens of thousands of empty seats in Santa Clara tonight.