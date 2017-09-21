Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Some changes up front have impacted the Bills’ ability to run.

The Dolphins are aware of the risk of running RB Jay Ajayi into the ground.

Patriots S Patrick Chung could get a look as a punt returner.

The Jets aren’t giving up on LB Darron Lee.

Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs is about to hit a milestone, as he continues hitting people.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton is “trying to make the easy things easy.”

The Browns signed CB Reggie Porter off the Ravens practice squad.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt could play this week.

Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson expects the Patriots to try to confuse him.

The Colts young secondary is getting a chance to grow together.

New Jaguars QB Ryan Nassib is ready to help however he can (and that he might be able to is saying something).

Titans rookie CB Adoree Jackson is adding some excitement to kick returns.

The Broncos have made big strides on third downs.

Chiefs G Parker Ehinger is feeling good again.

The mayor of Los Angeles likes having the Chargers, sort of.

Raiders S Karl Joseph sees himself as a playmaker.

Cowboys DE Damontrae Moore hopes studying with some greats helps him.

Giants rookie TE Evan Engram is in the concussion protocol.

The Eagles are thin at S as injuries have hit the secondary.

Washington may look to run more after realizing it might work.

Bears G Kyle Long is eager to get back on the field.

The Lions are making some people believe, even if conditioned response tells them not to.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is going to have to carry the team for a bit (as in, more than he normally does).

Vikings OL Joe Berger is still getting it done in multiple ways.

The Falcons aren’t worried about Lions LB Paul Worrilow stealing their signals.

Panthers C Ryan Kalil‘s status is unclear after he was a late scratch last week.

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore missed practice Wednesday.

Now that he’s healthy, Buccaneers G J.R. Sweezy is playing well.

Cardinals RB David Johnson has no timetable for his return.

Rams QB Jared Goff is going to have to break a sweat against the 49ers this time.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knows getting rest is important during a short week.

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman knows the pressure is on the defense, as usual.