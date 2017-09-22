49ers: More than 60,000 attended Thursday night’s game

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2017, 12:57 PM EDT
Despite photos suggesting a sparse crowd on Thursday night, the 49ers say that more than 60,000 attended the home game against the Rams.

The team also distributed 97 percent of the 68,500 available tickets.

So why the images of a largely empty venue? The game started during rush hour in the Bay Area, and the team typically has a late-arriving crowd, along with six different club areas with open-air concourses from which fans can eat, drink, and watch the game.

Photos taken late in the game and posted by the team’s social media accounts suggest the presence of a much larger crowd, albeit with only a fairly narrow swath of seating in the background.

And so the reality is that it apparently will continue to appear (especially early in the game) that fans aren’t present for 49ers games, even if many are.

8 responses to “49ers: More than 60,000 attended Thursday night’s game

  6. Man those 49ers fans sure do like dressing like empty seats to support that Santa Carla team!!!!! The teams can make up all the stories they want….the fans are not coming to the stadium on game days…..it the product on the field on game day NFL….wake up!!!!!! Yes a final score of 41-39 is impressive when the defense for both teams doesn’t show for the game…..and the 49ers and 0-3…..again…..this year…..

  7. The best crowds. Tremendous crowds. All the best people at a 49ers games. A lot of very smart people are saying we have the best crowds. Believe me, we have all the crowds. They say so, they are saying it. And you know – these crowds love us, they really do. We are going to have so many more big crowds and those crowds will be so big and so tremendous that they will have their own crowds.

  8. Attended, no. Paid for, maybe. NFL teams need to stop saying who paid for the games and say who actually shows up. Since there are a ton of ticket brokers out there they buy up 100’s of tickets, its not who pays, it’s who goes that matters.

